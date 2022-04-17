In her new coffee table book, Saved, Diane Keaton shares images that have meaning to her. There are tributes to movies, artfully arranged photo negatives and even shots Diane took herself on the set of her films, including 1981’s Reds.

“I really enjoy seeing. I guess my favorite thing in life is the fact that I can see,” Diane, 76, says. “It’s just so unbelievable.”

Now that her children, Dexter, 27, and Duke, 22, are grown, the Oscar-winning actress has more time for pet projects like Saved. “Diane is always busy doing something. She’s passionate about writing and photography,” confides a close friend, who adds that “buying, flipping and selling properties” is Diane’s most lucrative hobby.

“Real estate is my obsession,” says Diane, who finished renovating her 8,000-square-foot Brentwood, California, dream house in 2017.

With her daughter newly married and her son off at college, Diane shares her lush estate with her constant companion, Reggie, her golden retriever.

“Talk about unconditional love. Dogs don’t talk back. They’re so comforting,” she says. “Human relationships are so complicated. It’s not so complicated with a dog.”

Certainly, they are less trouble than men! The never-married star admits that when she was younger, she put her career before everything and had a bad habit of dating men in the entertainment field. Her most famous loves included Al Pacino, Warren Beatty and Woody Allen.

“I think I should not have been so seduced by talent. When you’re both doing the same job, it’s not so great,” Diane says. “I should have found just a nice human being, kind of a family guy.”

Emilio Lari/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

She adopted daughter Dexter in 1996 and son Duke in 2001 as a single mother. “Motherhood was not an urge I couldn’t resist. It was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time,” admits the actress, who says that becoming a mom made her less selfish.

“Diane is an amazing mother,” adds the friend. “She and Dexter text or chat every day. That’s how close they are.” Meanwhile, her son, Duke, shares Diane’s eye for beauty. “He’s studying art and loves photography and fashion, just like his mom,” says the friend.

Diane jokes that she hasn’t been on a date in 35 years. “I have a lot of male friends, but no dates,” she insists. Daughter Dexter would like to change that.

“It’s funny because Diane encouraged Dexter to try online dating, and that’s how she met her husband,” confides the friend. “Dexter would put her mom on the dating apps, but Diane won’t let her. She wants to meet a partner privately and organically. When it happens, it happens.”

She’s in no rush. After all, Diane has always done things in her own time. “What is love between a man and a woman? It’s going to be up and down, and you’ve gotta really adjust to things,” Diane says. “[But] you’ve got to still be charmed by them, and also still like the person.”