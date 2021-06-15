Diane Keaton knew she made the best decision of her life when she pursued adoption more than two decades ago. Since then, the Something’s Gotta Give star has embraced her role as the mom of her two kids, daughter Dexter White (née Keaton) and son Duke Keaton.

“Motherhood has completely changed me,” Diane once gushed to Film Monthly. “It’s just about the most completely humbling experience that I’ve ever had. I think that it puts you in your place because it really forces you to address the issues that you claim to believe in, and if you can’t stand up to those principles when you’re raising a child, forget it.”

Diane experienced parenthood for the first time when she was 50 years old, adopting her daughter, Dexter, in 1996. The Godfather alum later welcomed her son, Duke, in 2001, and raised her beloved children as a single mom. Though she was in relationships with showbiz stars like Warren Beatty, Woody Allen, Al Pacino and others throughout the years, she never saw an opportunity to start a family with someone.

While speaking with Katie Couric in 2010, Diane explained why she never exchanged vows. “I think the reason I didn’t get married was because I would have to compromise too much,” she said, per Esme. “I wanted to try more adventurous things for myself.”

The Oscar winner yearned to find a “strong and substantive” relationship, but because that never happened, she decided to pursue parenthood on her own. Even though becoming a mom “was not an urge [she] couldn’t resist,” she knew deep down she wanted to have children.

“It was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time,” the First Wives Club alum told Access Online in 2008. “So I plunged in.”

Though being a single parent had its ups and downs at times, Diane did an incredible job raising her kids. Not only have Dexter and Duke accomplished a lot so far in life, but the star’s daughter tied the knot with her husband, Jordan White, in June 2021.

“Diane has always been very private about her kids, even now that they’re older, but she’s so proud of them,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly following Dexter’s “perfect” nuptials. The source pointed out walking Dexter down the aisle was one of the film star’s “lifetime highs.”

