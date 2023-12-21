On January 11, Julien’s Auctions will host “Unstoppable: Signature Styles of Iconic Women in Fashion,” an online event featuring a collection of dresses, gowns and other showstopping items worn by some of the most glamorous stars in Hollywood. Highlights include a fitted Givenchy dress with bateau neckline once owned by Gloria Swanson (est. $1,000-$2,000), an ivory Karl Lagerfeld caftan Elizabeth Taylor wore in 1968’s Boom! (est. $4,000-$6,000), Audrey Hepburn’s matelassé ecru gown with a blue velvet sash (est. $10,000-$20,000) and her Grecian-inspired evening dress designed by Fabrice Simon (est. $8,000-$10,000).

One of the auction’s priciest pieces is a black velvet cocktail dress created for Princess Diana by one of her favorite designers, Catherine Walker (est. $100,000-$200,000). Sex and the City fans will have the chance to own the white tulle tutu skirt Sarah Jessica Parker wore in the show’s opening credits (est. $8,000-$12,000) or her John Galliano for Christian Dior satin newsprint strapless gown (est. $8,000-$12,000). Go to julienslive.com to place your bids!