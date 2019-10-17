It’s hard to find a country music star who hasn’t been inspired by one of the greatest musicians alive: Reba McEntire. Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum revealed her adoration for the 64-year-old singer when Reba was being honored as the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year in Nashville on Wednesday, October 16.

“I just feel like she has just had the most exceptional career, always reinventing herself, always hustling, putting out great music and being herself all the way through,” she told Closer Weekly and other reporters. “I mean, if my mama were here she’d say, ‘You can take the girl out of Oklahoma, but you can’t take Oklahoma out of the girl,’ and that’s truly who she is. Just so down to earth and encouraging.”

Shutterstock

Hillary, 33, added that Reba has been one of her favorite musicians for quite some time now. “I think as a woman in country music, she makes me feel like there’s nothing we can’t do,” the “Need You Now” songstress said. “And I just think that that’s amazing.”

As a mom of three to her 6-year-old daughter, Eisele, and her 1-year-old twins, Betsy and Emory, Hillary loves all the time that she gets to spend with them. She even brought Emory to the Hollywood event and watched her walk the red carpet like a pro!

“It was hilarious,” she gushed. “We got a photo, it’s on our socials.” As much fun as it was, Hillary made sure her daughter was home and in bed by 7 p.m. with sister Betsy. She also says her twins are very different from one another even though they look the same.

“They look so much alike but they have such different little personalities and I’m loving watching then develop and just pick on each other, but love each other,” she said.

As for Eisele, she’s doing great too! “Eisele is doing awesome, she’s in school and thriving,” Hillary said. However, balancing her work and family life with husband, Chris Tyrrell, is something she’s still getting used to.

“It’s a juggle. I think no matter what you do as a working mama, it’s a juggle. So, every few weeks, every few months, my husband and I have a real honest conversation of, ‘Are our girls doing good? OK, then we’re going to keep going,'” she continued.

Hillary’s parenting is just as excellent as her music!