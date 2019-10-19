Fondly looking back! Helen Mirren couldn’t help but to take a cute stroll down memory lane and recall the time she dated fellow actor Liam Neeson.

The actress, 74, made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, October 18, and told guest host Sean Hayes how much she enjoyed going camping with Liam, now 67, back in the eighties.

“I once went camping with Liam Neeson, because we used to date. We lived together for four years! (It was) Before Liam was the humongous movie star that he is today,” the Oscar-winner revealed on the popular NBC daytime talk show. “We went camping in this tiny little tent, the size of this table, and we drove there in this tiny little car.”

Richard Young/Shutterstock

The Red costar then proceeds to reveal Liam’s tough time sitting behind the wheel of a very small vehicle. “Liam is like 6 ft 4in, his head was touching the top, and he was driving like this (makes slouched body shape). We camped in this tiny little tent. It rained all day, everyday. We were camping in Cornwall, then we went camping in France,” Helen said.

“I like camping,” Helen continued, before adding: “Well, I like camping with Liam Neeson anyways, and my husband (Taylor Hackford).”

Richard Young/Shutterstock

The A-lister has been married to her currently husband since 1997. The pair do not have any children together, but Taylor does have two kids from a previous relationship. These days, Helen is quite open about her personal life, especially what she does to remain feeling confident about herself — she once revealed that she got her eyebrows tattooed.

“I was fed up of my brows barely being there and when one of my girlfriends got it done, I thought that they looked great,” Helen told Daily Mail. “They’re very lightly and delicately done — but it means that when I get up in the morning and I have no make-up on, at least I have eyebrows. It’s made a huge difference.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

We still find it so great to see just how open and confident Helen is these days. It is no surprise that Liam fell for her!