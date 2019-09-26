All hail Helen Mirren! If there is anyone who is going to be carried anywhere it’s going to be the iconic actress — and that’s exactly what occurred at a recent premiere.

The 74-year-old was carried into the premiere of the new television show Catherine The Great by four muscular men in London on Wednesday, September 25. The Oscar winner was seen sitting down in an English sedan chair, completely covered in diamond. When it came to her outfit, she went the wide-legged trousers route, matched with a necked blouse. To top it all off, Helen added some bright red lipstick.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The upcoming historical series — which kicks off on October 21 — is all about Catherine II, the Empress of Russia in the late 18th century. Helen will of course play her role, which isn’t anything new for her as she also played Queen Elizabeth in 2006’s The Queen.

While she may have looked like royalty on the red carpet, the Hollywood star has always been open and very candid about her appearance, especially now that she is in her seventies. In fact, Helen once revealed that sometimes she has no problem taking a scissor to her own hair. “I do often cut my own hair,” she said while on the British daytime talk show This Morning, adding that she doesn’t exactly always find herself going to a salon when she simply needs a tiny trim.

“I said to my brilliant hair guy here, Stefan, ‘The cut I have right now, Stefan, is something that I did with the kitchen scissors about a week ago in my kitchen,” Helen explained. “So you know, maybe you could clean it up a bit for me?’ So yes, I do cut my own hair.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time that the Winchester star has turned heads while on the red carpet — back in May, Helen was the talk of Cannes Film Festival when she appeared at the premiere of The Best Years of a Life while sporting a brand new pink hairdo.

We can’t wait to see what else is up Helen’s sleeve when she shows up at her next event!