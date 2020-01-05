She’s played scary characters in films like Fatal Attraction and 101 Dalmatians, but admirers weren’t afraid to enter Beanfield, Glenn Close’s home in Bedford, New York, when she held an estate sale there recently. “People were joyful — they waited outside in the cold to get in,” planner Mary Zipkin, of Knack of All Trades, exclusively tells Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “Everybody was just thrilled to get her stuff.”

Glenn Close/Instagram

The 72-year-old actress is selling the home for $3.6 million and wanted to declutter the place by unloading costumes, fan art and other memorabilia. Glenn’s only child, daughter Annie Starke, 31, got married at the estate in 2018, and the star is leaving New York. “Beanfield has been incredibly special to my parents and our many family friends throughout the years,” says Annie. “It’s a communal home base for our beloved masses.”

The sale reflected Glenn’s wicked wit, as visitors spotted plastic bunnies in a pot on the stove (shades of Fatal Attraction’s infamous bunny-boiling scene) and signs that played off some of her most famous lines, like Sunset Boulevard’s “I’m ready for my close-up, Mr. DeMille.” A faux-fur coat and hat worn by Cruella de Vil included the disclaimer, “No Dalmatians were harmed in the production of these clothes.”

Glenn Close/Instagram

Glenn wasn’t on the premises during the actual event. “It’s too hard,” explains Zipkin. “Everything has a memory.” Still, she adds of Glenn, “She was so happy to share her things — she didn’t really have to do this kind of thing, but it was meaningful to her, which was lovely.”

Though she has never won an Oscar — despite being nominated seven times — Glenn won a Golden Globe in 2019 for her work in The Wife. In her acceptance speech, the Damages star discussed how she lives life on her terms.

Glenn Close/Instagram

“Women are nurturers,” she began. “We have children and husbands or partners if we’re lucky. To find personal fulfillment and follow our dreams, we have to say, ‘I can do that,’ and we should be allowed.”

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!