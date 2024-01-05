Week of January 7 to January 13

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Sudden changes in your career can put you back on the right track. And an unexpected financial boost is a welcomed surprise!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

It’s an excellent time to review your life and make overdue changes. Socialize to meet people who can leave a lasting impression.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Get organized to stay on track with a steady climb up the success ladder. Romantically, build a friendship first, and communicate openly.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Don’t take a career decision lightly; get some savvy advice before agreeing to anything. With love, accept him or her for who they are.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Planetary influences send positive news your way. Get ready for a new start at work. But don’t leave everything to fate, be proactive!

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

With love, beware of keeping secrets. With work and money, double check the facts to make sure everyone is on the same page.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Planet Venus encourages you to pamper yourself, Cancer! If a makeover is on your must-do list, this is the time to do it.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Life is hectic, especially at work, so make sure you are productive, not just busy running around in circles. Get a routine set.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The key to success is to be passionate about life! When you are inspired, a winning formula can take you all the way to the top, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A major decision can be life-changing, so don’t rush into it. With love, show the real you. Accept others without trying to change them.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Be careful not to judge a present love situation on what happened in the past. Listen to your heart.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Love and money are in the spotlight. Finances are on the up, but be sensible, it’s easy to overspend.