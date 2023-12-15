Week of December 17 to December 23

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

An opportunity can transform your home arrangements and things in your personal life, and love life, can benefit. Be open to change.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

If someone presents an opportunity that can boost your cash flow, be proactive and give it your full attention. Your love life heats up.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Money matters can work out better than you think, Aqua. Over the holidays, reach out to others, but don’t neglect your own needs.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your love life is under the spotlight and some of you can take your relationship to the next level during this time. Get ready to make a decision.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

This is an eventful week. It’s important to have fun and enjoy the holidays, but it is likely that you will need to attend to business, too.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Full Moon energy prompts you to have a serious heart-to-heart with someone. Be honest about what you want, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

There is a lot going on, and with careful planning, you can achieve everything on your list. It’s an exciting time; star organized!

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

The full Moon in your sign heightens your emotions as well as your intuition. Whether it is about love or work, trust your instincts.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

If it’s good for your bank account, it will be worth reshuffling your schedule. A family get together reconnects you with loved ones.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A love affair can begin when you least expect it, and couples can build a deeper bond during this time.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A sudden development at work can clear the way to move forward and benefit you financially.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A discussion with someone close can reveal different possibilities to consider — keep an open mind.