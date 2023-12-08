Country Singer Brenda Lee’s Transformation Through the Years

Brenda Lee, the singer behind the popular Christmas song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” showed fans she’s still got what it takes to belt out the tune during the ​2023 Christmas at the Opry Special. Brenda performed along with other guests like Trace Adkins, Kelly Clarkson and more as the program kicked off the holiday season.

Brenda arrived on the scene at only 5 years old in 1949 when she won a local singing competition. She was rewarded with a live appearance on the Atlanta radio show, Starmakers Revue. It didn’t take long before the 4’9” singer exploded in popularity, and she was one of the first singers to put the rock-a-billy genre on the map. With the help of other songs like “I’m Sorry,” Brenda landed in the top four singers in the 1960s and was only surpassed by Elvis, The Beatles and Ray Charles.

Keep scrolling to see Brenda’s transformation through the years.