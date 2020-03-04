Hold on my heart, Genesis is getting the band back together! Phil Collins was spotted out and about in London following the exciting news that his former English rock band is reuniting for the first time in 13 years.

The famous drummer, 69, was all smiles as he enjoyed his rare outing in the U.K. on Wednesday, March 4. Phil donned a black leather jacket, matching jeans, sneakers and a blue scarf as he was spotted leaving BBC Radio 2 Studios. The “In the Air Tonight” crooner also kept steady on his feet thanks to his cane.

Earlier in the day, Phil was joined by former bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks — who make up the group’s most successful and longest-lasting members — as they appeared on BBC Radio 2. During their appearance, the iconic rockers revealed they will be heading out on a tour of the U.K. later in 2020.

“We all felt, ‘Why not?'” Phil gushed to BBC News as he sat alongside Mike and Tony, also both 69. “It sounds a bit of a lame reason … but we enjoy each other’s company, we enjoy playing together.”

Considering Phil suffered nerve damage — which left him unable to play the drums for extended periods of time — during the band’s last tour in 2007, the trio revealed his 18-year-old son, Nicholas, will be joining them on the road. The teen, who will replace his father on drums, has long filled in as a drummer at countless of his dad’s solo shows.

“He can sound like Phil and it gave us a whole idea of how we could do it,” Tony explained, noting the severity of Phil’s health issues. “Because we knew Phil couldn’t be the drummer on the road again.”

After announcing the good news on the U.K. radio show, the veteran band — whose best hits include “Dance On A Volcano,” “Ripples” and “In The Cage” — shared the exciting update via Instagram. The band first teased a possible reunion when they posted a throwback photo on March 3 with the caption, “And then there were three.”

“Genesis are delighted to announce that Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford will be touring the UK in late 2020!” the social media post stated. “Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9 a.m. Link in bio for more info.”

As you contain your excitement over Genesis’ upcoming reunion, scroll through the gallery below to see Phil out and about!