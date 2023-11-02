There are few places celebrity chef and Restaurant: Impossible host Robert Irvine would rather be than his adopted hometown, Tampa, Florida. “The weather’s always right and the company is always lovely,” says the Food Network personality. He’s especially excited about the city’s restaurant scene and sports. “For a fine-dining experience, you’ve got to check out Oak & Ola. It’s run by some brilliant, creatively curious, innovative chefs,” Robert says. “And if you love sports like I do, the Buccaneers and Lightning are always a huge draw.”

Here’s Robert’s picks for things to see and do in Tampa.

Dining Delights

Robert calls a meal at Oak & Ola in North Tampa Heights an “uncommon experience.”

Kids’ Corner

“If you’ve got family, you can’t go wrong with Busch Gardens,” says Robert of this popular theme park.

Football Fan

The Buccaneers play at Raymond James Stadium. In 2021, they became the first team to win a Super Bowl on their home turf.

Ocean Oasis

The Florida Aquarium showcases nine unique underwater habitats. It’s open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Hot Ticket

While it’s not in Tampa, The Robert Irvine Foundation will be hosting its sixth annual Beats ’n Eats event on November 6 in Philadelphia to celebrate and raise funds to support service members, veterans, first responders and their families.