Four years after the college admissions scandal rocked Hollywood, Felicity Huffman broke her silence. The Desperate Housewives actress revealed why she felt she “had to break the law,” joining a list of celebrity parents who conspired to commit fraud, cheating and bribery to help their children get admitted into elite colleges.

Huffman paid admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 in 2017 to have her daughter Sophia Macy’s SAT answers corrected after she took the test. The Sports Night alum was arrested at her home in March 2019 under conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Two months later, she pled guilty to the charges, and was sentenced to 14 days in prison, one year of probation, 250 hours of community service and received a $30,000 fine. Huffman was released from federal prison after serving 11 days in October 2019.

