Singer Faith Hill is missing her late mom, Edna Perry, more than ever amid the coronavirus outbreak. She opened up about the special bond they shared in a heartwarming Instagram post on Friday, May 8.

“Don’t wait another minute. Call your mom, today!!!! I lost my mom a few years ago and let me just be brutally honest right now. I need to talk to my mom during this time,” Faith, 52, explained. “My mom was a strong, smart, hardworking and pragmatic woman. Her strength came from her faith. She taught my brothers and me to treat everyone with respect and equally. She was frugal. Never wasting a thing. The very food that we grew up eating came from our yard because that’s what we could afford. She was a straight shooter. She spoke honestly, always.”

Shutterstock

Alongside Faith’s sweet caption was the cover art for her husband Tim McGraw‘s new song, “I Called Mama,” along with a snippet of the country crooner’s tune. “Thank you, my love, for this song,” Faith wrote.

Edna died from ovarian cancer in November 2016. She was 80 years old. “As you may have heard, my mom passed away on Sunday and was laid to rest this morning,” the “This Kiss” singer said on Instagram at the time. “While this is a difficult time for our family, we rejoice in knowing that she is in Heaven and no longer suffering. Thank you all for the kind words and prayers.”

Edna and husband Wesley “Ted” Perry adopted Faith as a baby. In 2006, the five-time Grammy award-winning artist told Larry King that she was raised in a “good Christian, God-fearing home.” In fact, Faith credited her childhood with Edna, Ted and her two brothers as the reason she’s so successful.

“I was placed into an incredible home that I mean basically is responsible for the way I am today and the backbone that I have in order to do this for a living,” Faith gushed. “Which is a crazy, sometimes unstable world that this projects. But the most important thing to me is about my family and that was definitely taught from my mom and dad.”

Edna must be so proud of everything her daughter has achieved!