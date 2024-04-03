Jessica Capshaw’s return to Grey’s Anatomy could be a bitter pill to swallow for Ellen Pompeo, sources exclusively tell Closer.

Jessica, 47, whose stepdad is director Steven Spielberg, was beloved by both viewers and crew during her nine-year run playing pediatric surgeon Dr. Arizona Robbins on the hit medical drama.

Now she’s come back for at least one episode — and insiders say the guest star may take up permanent residence.

“Jessica was very popular on Grey’s, and people are rooting she becomes a recurring guest star or even a full-fledged cast member,” the insider says. “But Ellen is jealous of Jessica’s popularity. It’s her own fault because she acts like a prima donna and takes her stardom for granted.”

Ellen, 54, is still heavily involved in the show as an executive producer and guest star even though she quit her role as Dr. Meredith Grey in 2022.

“Ellen is generally hated because she throws her weight around and is just plain mean, but Jessica is sweet to everyone,” the source adds. “She’s been promoting the hell out of her return and taking pleasure in rubbing Ellen’s face in all the attention she’s been getting.”