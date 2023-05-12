Sharing his story. Rocky IV actor Dolph Lundgren revealed he has been privately battling cancer for the past eight years. Scroll below for more details on his health journey and treatment.

When Was Dolph Lundgren Diagnosed With Cancer?



During a May 2023 interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Dolph opened up for the first time about his cancer diagnosis.

“This is just the first time I’ve spoken about it,” he said. “So, if you can save one person’s life who was in my situation then it’s worth it, for sure.”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Doctors first found a tumor on the Aquaman actor’s kidney in 2015. After having it removed, he continued to make regular visits to the doctor to monitor his condition.



“Then I did scans every six months. Then you do it every year and it was fine for five years,” Dolph explained. “In 2020, I was back in Sweden and had some kind of acid reflux … So, I did an MRI, and they found that there were a few more tumors around that area.”

What Happened to Dolph Lundgren After His Cancer Diagnosis?

He had six more tumors removed from his body before doctors hit him with some more devastating news — they found another tumor on his liver. The tumor grew to the size of a lemon, leaving surgeons unable to remove it. Dolph turned to systemic therapy but faced severe side effects, including weight loss and a sore mouth.

Doctors initially told him he only had a few months to live. The Creed II star and his family began preparing for the worst after he traveled to London in late 2021 to film The Expendables 4 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“I thought it was it for sure,” Dolph confessed. “You kind of look at your life and going, ‘I’ve had a great life.’ I’ve had a freaking great life. I’ve lived like five lifetimes in one already with everything I’ve done.”

Dolph Lundgren Gives Update on Cancer Treatment

The dad of two, who shares kids Ida and Greta with his ex-wife, Anette Qviberg, decided to get a second opinion. Dr. Alexandra Drakaki found a mutation that she was able to target with a new treatment, shrinking the tumors by 90 percent.

“Now I’m in the process of taking out the remaining scar tissue of these tumors,” Dolph revealed, adding, “Hopefully when they take these out, there is no cancer activity and the medication that I’m taking is going to suppress everything else.”