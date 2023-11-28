Dolly Parton’s sister Stella Parton has come to her defense after many criticized the singer’s outfit at the recent Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders game.

“I personally thought my big sister, Dolly, was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the halftime show on Thanksgiving,” Stella, 74, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 26. “To those of you being so critical of a 77-year-old kicking up her heels, I say f–k yourself. Shame on you, not her.”

On Thanksgiving Day, Dolly, 77, took the stage in a custom Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders outfit to perform a medley of hits at The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The midriff-baring ensemble was decked out in rhinestones, and she accessorized the look with large drop earrings and colorful eyeshadow.

“Wow, that’s pretty good. She looks amazing,” Tony Romo said during the broadcast, as Dolly sparkled under the stadium lights while commanding the stage. “She’s wonderful. Who doesn’t like Dolly Parton?”

While many were mesmerized by the country music icon’s stunning appearance and impressive vocals, others were very critical online.

“Who in the heck gave Dolly Parton that outfit?” one person wrote in a comment, while another X user wrote, “Are you OK with 77-year-old Dolly Parton dressing like a 20-year-old Dallas Cowboy cheerleader?”

Stella wasn’t the only person to come to Dolly’s defense after her outfit made headlines. The View cohosts all sided with the “Jolene” singer, praising her for wearing the bold ensemble on a national stage.

“Seventy-seven-year-old superstar Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving at the Cowboys-Commanders game dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, but some critics told her to act her age,” Whoopi Goldberg told the audience during Monday’s episode of the talk show. “Bite me! Everybody that participated in this, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sunny Hostin agreed, saying, “If I look like that in one of them Cowboys things, I might have everything out,” adding, “I don’t know if that’s a belly ring or what, but I want what she has.”

Other loyal fans of Dolly came to her defense on X, sharing their love for the Tennessee native.

“If you’re 77 and look this good … go for it. Life is short,” one fan penned.

Another person wrote, “She’s as gorgeous as ever and even more beautiful on the inside.”