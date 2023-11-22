Dolly Parton has never shied away from discussing what plastic surgery she’s had done, as well as giving advice to others on getting the best doctors possible.

“I don’t really think about it too much. If something is sagging, bagging, or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it or pluck it,” she revealed in a 2011 interview with The Guardian.

Dolly has confessed to getting a breast enhancement as well as upkeep such as a breast lift. She’s also been quite open about using Botox and other fillers such as Juvéderm.

“You’ve just got to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know. Anytime you go under the knife, you could come out looking not good,” Dolly told Howard Stern in November 2023.

Scroll down for Dolly’s transformation over the years.