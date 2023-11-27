Dolly Parton's Most Revealing and Jaw-Dropping Outfits [Photos]

In November 2023, Dolly Parton took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to perform a set in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders uniform. Her outfit during the NFL halftime performance was just one of the many jaw-dropping looks she has sported during her decades-long career.

“Hey Cowboys and Commanders, stop fighting and sing along with me,” she told attendees of the NFL game before launching into a medley of her biggest hits in the eye-catching ensemble.

Scroll below for a look back at some of Dolly’s most iconic and revealing outfits over the years.