Paula Abdul is a force in the entertainment industry as one of the most well-known dancers, choreographers and singers. After appearing as a judge on American Idol from 2002 to 2009, the “Opposites Attract” artist gained even more fame. However, with popularity comes unwanted attention, and Paula was accused by countless social media trolls of getting plastic surgery and making a major mistake with Photoshop.

In December 2022, the Grammy Award winner shared a series of pictures via Instagram after attending a Christmas party.

“@kathyhilton always throws the most fabulous holiday party. Merry Christmas!” Paula captioned the post.

While many of her loyal fans praised her for her fashionable dark green sheer look, others called out the California native for looking unrecognizable.

“This looks like a completely different person,” one commenter wrote. “Where is Paula?” another chimed in, whereas several others asked whether Paula’s Instagram account got “hacked” and alleged that the woman in the photos wasn’t her.

Although Paula didn’t publicly respond to the plastic surgery or Photoshop accusations, she previously admitted to undergoing breast reduction surgery in a May 2021 promotional video.

“I started with smaller breasts, and about 20-plus years ago, I had implants put in, and the more I was dancing, the harder it was getting on my back,” the former X Factor judge said. “As the years go by, gravity happens too, and I just always felt like [they were] a little too big for my frame, and I wanted to get the old implants out.”

Two years beforehand, Paula revealed on The Wendy Williams Show in October 2019 that she previously underwent cosmetic procedures on her face and body before her “Forever Your Girl” Las Vegas residency that year.

“I was thinking, ‘I’m going to have my residency. I want to, you know, do something,’” she explained. “But I wasn’t ready to have the big incisions or any face lift. I found this company called InMode, and they have these procedures called FaceTite and BodyTite. And what I loved about it, it’s minimally invasive, no visible scars. Downtime? I was out walking around two or three days later.”

Prior to the appointment, Paula confessed to being concerned about “skin laxity and gravity.”

“So, I wanted a little sleeker jawline and … look,” she added.

