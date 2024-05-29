Spring and summer are all about enjoying fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables. But in our haste to savor all this produce at the peak of its ripeness, we sometimes forget about the mouthwatering ways we can transform it. Enter the new cookbook Fruitful from pastry chef Sarah Johnson. “This book celebrates both the beauty and bounty of fruit, as well as the farms, orchards and gardens that nurture it,” says Johnson of the approach she takes to crafting both sweet and savory recipes that perfectly pair fruit with other delicious ingredients. The next time you’re craving something sweet and bright, try one of these delights!

Strawberry Sorbet

Serves 8

1 lb. 12 oz. ripe, perfumed strawberries

2 1/2 oz. (a scant 1⁄3 cup) superfine sugar

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1. Begin by hulling the strawberries, then place them in a food processor along with 1⁄4 oz. of the sugar. Blitz until the mixture is smooth.

2. If the seeds are quite big, pass the puree through a fine-mesh sieve and reserve half the seeds for later use. Stir in the remaining sugar and the lemon juice. When the sugar has dissolved, taste the puree and adjust the sweetness and acidity to your liking. If desired, stir in the reserved seeds.

3. Churn the mixture in an ice cream maker following the manufacturer’s instructions

More delicious ideas: You can also use this recipe for raspberry or blackberry sorbet, adding a tablespoon or 2 of sugar depending on the tartness of the berries.

For a refreshing adults-only treat, serve in a small, chilled glass topped with champagne.

PER SERVING: 127 cal, 0g protein, 33g carbs, 1g fiber, 33g sugar, 0g fat

Patricia Niven

Lemon Drizzle

Serves 8

1 1⁄2 cups flour

1 1⁄4 tsp. baking powder

1⁄4 tsp. baking soda

Zest of 1 lemon

1 cup plus 2 2⁄3 tbsp. sugar

9 1⁄2 tbsp. unsalted butter, at room temp.

2 large eggs

1⁄4 tsp. salt

6 oz. buttermilk

3 tbsp. lemon juice

5 1⁄2 oz. powdered sugar, sifted

1. Heat oven to 325°F. Grease a loaf pan, dust with flour and line with parchment paper. In 1 bowl, sift first 3 ingredients. In another, mix zest and all but 1 tbsp. sugar. In a third, beat butter until fluffy, then beat in sugar.

2. Beat eggs. Beat into butter and sugar, 1⁄3 at a time.

3. Fold in 1⁄2 of dry ingredients, then 1⁄2 of buttermilk. Repeat, folding until smooth.

4. Pour batter into pan; bake 30 min. Rotate; bake 15 min.

5. Mix 2 tbsp. lemon juice and 1 tbsp. sugar. Transfer pan to wire rack; poke holes in sur-face. Spoon soak over top. Cool in pan.

6. Turn out cake. Place on rack. In a bowl, mix powdered sugar and 1 tbsp. lemon juice. Spoon over cake. Let set before serving.

PER SERVING: 606 cal, 5g protein, 115g carbs, 1g fiber, 99g sugar, 16g fat

Patricia Niven

Steamed Persimmon Pudding

Serves 8

3 oz. (2⁄3 cup) flour

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. salt

1 1⁄4 tsp. baking soda

5 1⁄2 oz. persimmons, crushed through sieve into a puree

5 1⁄2 tbsp. unsalted butter

6 3⁄4 oz. superfine sugar

2 eggs

Zest and juice of 1⁄2 orange

1 oz. golden raisins, soaked in 4 tsp. brandy

2 1⁄2 oz. toasted chopped walnuts

1. Butter a 1 lb. pudding basin. In 1 bowl, mix first 3 ingredients. In another, mix baking soda and persimmons. In another, beat butter and sugar. Beat in eggs, then persimmons, orange zest and juice. Fold in dry ingredients, raisins and walnuts. Tip batter into basin.

2. Cut a large circle of parchment paper that hangs halfway down sides of basin. Cover top and tie a string around the rim, making it watertight. Make a loop over top as a handle. Place in a large pan; fill with boiling water 2⁄3 up sides. Cover pan. Let sit 2 1⁄2 to 3 hrs. Cool on a rack, then cover and store at room temp. overnight.

3. Turn pudding out on a plate, slice and serve.

PER SERVING: 581 cal, 5g protein, 118g carbs, 1g fiber, 87g sugar, 14g fat