On the hit YouTube cooking show Mythical Kitchen, which has more than 3 million subscribers, host and chef Josh Scherer is known for experimenting with wacky food combinations and out-of-the-box cooking techniques that yield delicious dishes. And now, all of the show’s best recipes, plus countless new ones, have been collected in The Mythical Cookbook. “This cookbook is a celebration of the foods that bring us joy,” says author Scherer. “[It] will teach you how to see food as something that’s silly, and fun, and meant to be played with.” Try one of these tasty and imaginative recipe mashups tonight!

Orange Chicken Parm

Serves 4

2 tbsp. canola oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp. Grated fresh ginger

2 tbsp. rice wine vinegar

1⁄4 cup sugar

1 1⁄2 cups tomato juice

1 tsp. sriracha

1⁄2 tsp. salt

1⁄2 tsp. basil

1⁄2 tsp. fennel

1 tsp. plus 1 ⁄2 cup cornstarch Neutral oil

1⁄2 cup flour

3⁄4 cup shredded mozzarella

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

1. Add oil to a skillet over medium. Add garlic, ginger; cook 2 minutes. Add next 7 ingredients; simmer 7 minutes. Mix 1 tsp. Cornstarch and 2 tbsp. water; add to sauce, cook 30 seconds. Turn heat to low.

2. In a large pot, heat 3″ of oil to 375°F. Heat oven to 500°F. Toss chicken* with 1⁄2 cup cornstarch, flour; fry 11 minutes. Add to sauce.

3. Pour everything into a baking dish. Top with cheese and tomatoes; bake 8 minutes. Serve.

*For chicken: Marinate 4 cubed chicken thighs in 1 tsp. rice wine vinegar, 1 tsp. sugar, 3 tbsp. soy sauce, 1 egg white and 1⁄4 tsp. pepper.

PER SERVING: 370 cal, 29g protein, 33g carbs, 2g fiber, 9g sugar, 13g fat

Chicken and Waffles Potpie

Serves 6

9 Eggo Homestyle Waffles, thawed

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed

2 cups chicken stock

3⁄4 cup frozen peas

3⁄4 cup sliced carrots

3⁄4 cup chopped celery

1⁄2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

1⁄2 cup chopped onion

1⁄2 cup flour

1 tsp. paprika

1 ⁄2 tsp. granulated garlic

3⁄4 cup whole milk

1 tbsp. maple syrup

1. Heat oven to 425°F. Grease a 10″ cast-iron skillet. Press 4 waffles on bottom of skillet.

2. In a pot, cook next 5 ingredients over medium 15 minutes.

3. In another pot over medium, melt 6 tbsp. butter. Add onion; cook 4 min. Add next 3 ingredients, season; cook 2 minutes. Stir in milk.

4. With a slotted spoon, lay chicken and veggies on top of waffles. Ladle chicken stock into milk mixture; simmer 5 minutes. Add syrup. Pour over chicken and top with remaining waffles. Dot with remaining butter.

5. Bake 25 min. Cool 5 minutes, then serve.

Andrea D’Agosto

Pepperoni Pizza Fajitas

Serves 6

2 tbsp. olive oil

6 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tsp. oregano

Scant pinch red pepper flakes

1 (28 oz.) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

1 tbsp. sugar

1 1⁄2 tsp. salt

1 lb. mozzarella,

shredded

1⁄4 onion, sliced

1⁄2 green bell pepper, sliced

3 oz. sliced pepperoni

1⁄4 cup grated Parmesan

5 tbsp. Unsalted butter

1⁄2 tsp. parsley

12 (6″) flour tortillas

1. Heat oven to 500°F. Heat oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium. Add half of garlic; cook 2 minutes. Add oregano, red pepper flakes; cook 30 seconds. Add next 3 ingredients, pinch pepper; cook 5 minutes. Top with next 4 ingredients, 2 tbsp. Parmesan. Bake 10 minutes.

2. In a bowl, mix butter, remaining garlic and parsley; microwave 30 seconds. In a nonstick skillet over medium high, toast tortillas in garlic butter. Remove skillet from oven and top with remaining Parmesan. Serve with tortillas.

PER SERVING: 489 cal, 12g protein, 44g carbs, 3g fiber, 7g sugar, 30g fat