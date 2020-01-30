Believe it or not it has already been one year since Courteney Cox joined Instagram, and she recently took some time to celebrate the anniversary!

“Today marks my 1 year Instagram anniversary,” the 55-year-old wrote on the popular social media platform. “It’s had its highs and lows but … I tried harder at tennis, boxing, piano, and being a man. Oh, and I did my first TikTok dance. So thank you to all of my followers and to @theellenshow for getting me started down this wormhole of sleepless nights spent editing my stupid videos.” Take a look at the sweet post below!

People were all about the nice little look back, as they rushed to the comments section to respond with nothing but positive words. “Happy one year Instagram anniversary Court!! Best video-maker in the game,” one person said. “And still as iconic! Love you,” another fan added.

One of the Instagram memories that the Friends alum shared involves she and her only daughter, 15-year-old Coco, dancing up a storm. The actress shares the teen with her ex-husband, David Arquette. The duo tied the knot in 1999 before parting ways in 2013. However, while they may not be together anymore, they still do everything in their power to get along for their child.

“Divorce is so painful for everybody involved — it’s a waste of time and money [to fight],” David, 48, once exclusively told Closer Weekly at the Be Social for Justice Gala in NYC. “Anybody who’s going to put on boxing gloves when they get a divorce is making the wrong move.”

“We just respect each other,” the Never Been Kissed star continued. “No matter what people go through, you still have a child together.” David — who married Christina McLarty two years after his previous split — also told Closer that “it’s important that your child knows you respect each other.”

Courteney also has nothing but respect for David, as she once said, “When you love someone, you want them to be happy, even if its not with you.” So good!

We just love seeing how much joy Courteney has brought us and her family — we can’t wait to see what is next!