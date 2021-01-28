Iconic Hollywood star Cloris Leachman will never be forgotten. The legendary actress died at age 94 in January 2021 and left behind an undeniably notable legacy in showbiz, a beautiful family and a large net worth.

Prior to her death, Cloris was estimated to be worth $10 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported. The Young Frankenstein alum was making the big bucks over the course of her Hollywood career, which spanned more than seven decades. Throughout her journey, she earned more than 250 acting credits, as well as one Oscar, one Golden Globe and multiple Emmy Awards.

Cloris started her run in showbiz in the late 1940s following her graduation from Northwestern University, according to Britannica. Her participation in the 1946 Miss America Pageant as Miss Chicago landed her in the spotlight, and eventually led to her film debut in the 1947 movie Carnegie Hall. During that time, she also made her way to Broadway, appearing in her first major production Sundown Beach in 1948.

Throughout the ’50s, Cloris juggled her many gigs on both TV and Broadway. She had roles in Kraft Theatre, Charlie Wild, Private Detective, Suspense and The Philip Morris Playhouse, before landing a gig on the long-running role of Lassie, which she appeared on from 1954 to 1974.

Just as she was solidifying her status as a star, though, Cloris was also balancing her life as a new mom. After marrying George Englund in 1953, the couple welcomed their five kids, Dinah Englund, Morgan Englund, Adam Englund, George Englund, Jr. and late son Bryan Englund.

Cloris focused on motherhood for much of the ’60s, mostly playing guest roles on TV shows. However, she had a small part in 1962’s The Chapman Report, followed by her role as Agnes in 1969’s Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. By 1970, she completely emerged back into showbusiness and her career only continued to take off.

The Last Picture Show star took home her first Academy Award for her role in the film in 1972. She later received two Emmy Awards for her portrayal of landlady Phyllis Lindstrom in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, as well as a Golden Globe for the sitcom’s spinoff Phyllis, which ran for two seasons from 1975 to 1977. She was also awarded an Emmy for 1973’s A Brand New Life and 1996’s Promised Land, among others.

Cloris’ fame and fortune only took off from there. As she reached the older years of her life, Cloris — who divorced her husband in 1979 — didn’t let her age get in the way of acting. She appeared in tons of TV series into the 2000s and 2010s, such as Malcolm in the Middle, Blue Mountain State, Hot in Cleveland and Raising Hope. Her latest film credits include 2020’s The Croods: A New Age and Jump, Darling.

Cloris had many passions other than just acting. In 2009, she released her self-titled memoir, Cloris, which “tells her life story and career challenges while raising five children,” according to the summary. Cloris was also a dedicated activist, having raised her voice for the LGBTQ+ community, animal rights and more.

Cloris’ incredible run will forever be etched in Hollywood history.