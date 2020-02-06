He may be up there in age, but Clint Eastwood had no issue at all getting quite active at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tournament in Monterey.

The 89-year-old joined other notable celebrities like Bill Murray, Ray Romano, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Alfonso Ribeiro, Josh Duhamel and others in order to golf-it-up all in the name of charity. The stars were put into two groups, where the winner would snag $100,000 to the organization of their choice. The Ghostbusters actor — who was captain of one team — ended up winning over Clint and his squad.

However, when it come down to it, all of these famous faces looked like they had a good time playing for a great cause, especially the Gran Torino director. And while he was kicking back with his pals, do not think for a second that the Hollywood star is done with work, as he has no plans of saying hello to retirement life just yet.

Charles Knight/Shutterstock

“I like doing it, it’s nice to be able to have a paying job,” Clint told This Morning on Monday, January 27. “I like being in films, I like making films and I started directing films because I thought, One day I’m going to look up on screen and say, ‘That’s enough Eastwood, you’d better do something else.’ So I thought, If I direct, I can let other people be on screen.”

The A-list star is of course a legend, as he’s starred in such classics like The Good, the Bag and The Ugly, Unforgiven and Escape From Alcatraz. And while he portrays nothing but confidence on the big screen, that wasn’t always the case. “I did a one-act play once when I was in high school or junior high school, and I swore I would never do that again,” Clint revealed during an interview with the Washington Post. “I hated the idea. I was a terribly complex young kid, and the last thing I wanted to do is do an extrovert-ish thing like acting.”

“But then when you get into acting later as an adult, you realize it’s not necessarily an extroverted thing. Introverts make great actors because they have a lot of things they’re holding in. It’s just a question of learning how to get them out into the open,” he added.

Scroll on down to see Clint having a blast out on the golf course!