It’s impossible for Clint Black to forget his experience working with Wynonna Judd for the first time. The “Like the Rain” crooner now refers to the country music sensation as his “sibling” after going on tour together in 1993.

“Wynonna and I, we ended up having this sort of sibling relationship on tour,” Clint, 61, told People in an October 9 interview. “She’s the girl in charge out there on her tour, so the way that her crew and staff interacts with her as the boss — I wasn’t going to be that. So, I was the brother picking on her and prodding and just trying to be a fun little nuisance, and we had a lot of fun with that.”

The musicians, who worked together on the 1993 track “A Bad Goodbye,” are gearing up to reunite for another project. Wynonna, 59, will be making an appearance on season 5 of Clint’s Circle Network show, Talking in Circles With Clint Black.

“It’ll be fun to reminisce about [the tour] with her, but also to just find out what’s going on, what she’s been doing and the way she approaches her touring life and her recording life,” he continued. “I am excited about that. It’ll be fun. She’s got a great sense of humor, and I’ll pick on her a little bit like I did on tour!”

Wynonna recently made an appearance at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards on September 28 with her husband, Cactus Moser. After performing a medley of her greatest hits, the Kentucky native accepted the Country Champion Award. She delivered a moving speech about losing her mom, Naomi Judd, to suicide in April 2022.

“I walked into the [hospital] room and I held her in my arms, kissed her on the forehead, shut her eyes and said, ‘I love you, Mom.’ I walked out of that room, went home, got up the next morning and showed up at the Country Music Hall of Fame to be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Wynonna reflected on stage. “You know why? Because that’s how much we love music. Regardless of what has happened to me and who, I show up and I show out.”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

She was also announced as the host of the upcoming TV special Christmas at the Opry. Wynonna will be joined by an all-star roster of artists, including Trace Adkins, Kelly Clarkson and Lauren Alaina, who will be taking the stage at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry for the holiday spectacular.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).