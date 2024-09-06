For the Love of Hollywood! See Marilyn Monroe and More Stars Who Changed Their Names Before Fame

Many stars have done whatever they felt was necessary to kickstart their Hollywood careers! Icons including Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland, Dean Martin and more changed their names for the stage.

Back during Hollywood’s Golden Age, it seemed to be a trend to switch your name for fame. On February 23, 1956, Marilyn famously swapped her name from Norma Jeane Mortenson to Marilyn Monroe. However, she had been using the stage name for years before legally making the change.

Similarly, Judy changed her name from Frances Ethel Gumm for more success in the spotlight. Other generations of talent followed suit in changing their names. Which other celebrities decided to go by new monikers before finding fame?