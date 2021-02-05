Rest in peace. Christopher Plummer has died at age 91. The actor, best known for his roles in Sound of Music and All the Money in the World, died at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, Deadline reported on Friday, February 5.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words,” the late star’s friend and manager Lou Pitt told the outlet in a statement. “He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.” The actor’s manager did not reveal a cause of death.

Christopher’s glorious run in showbiz first began in the 1950s. After landing small parts in Stage Struck, Wind Across the Everglades and The Fall of the Roman Empire, he was catapulted into the Hollywood superstardom when he portrayed Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music. Christopher starred opposite Julie Andrews in the 1965 film, but the impact he had on fans would last a lifetime.

The Sound of Music cemented Christopher’s status as an actor, and it was just the beginning of what would be one of the most memorable runs in Hollywood. Throughout the 1970s, he appeared in countless shows and films, including Waterloo, The Return of the Pink Panther, Starcrash, Murder by Decree and tons more. He also won his first Tony for his portrayal in the 1974 musical Cyrano, followed by his first Emmy Award for The Big Event in 1977.

Christopher continued acting throughout the ’80s, and in the ’90s, he was recognized for more legendary roles. He received his second Emmy Award for The New Adventures of Madeline in 1994, as well as another Tony Award for Barrymore in 1996. In 1998, Christopher was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Even as he entered the older years of his life, Christopher continued to embrace his talents as an actor. He absolutely captivated audiences in 2009’s The Last Station, 2010’s Beginners, 2011’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and 2017’s All the Money in the World. Christopher’s latest credits include The Last Full Measure, Knives Out and Departure in 2019.

According to IMDb, Christopher was also working on Heroes of the Golden Masks, which is expected to be released in 2021. The beloved star never had any plans to slow down in terms of his career, and Christopher made that clear during an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly in December 2020.

“I would rather die right on stage doing my craft,” shared the Academy Award winner, who was the dad of his only daughter, Amanda Plummer, with his first wife, Tammy Grimes. “Nobody retires in our profession. We just go on until we drop … and acting — learning all those lines — helps keep [the brain] alive.”

We’re sending our prayers to Christopher’s family during this time.