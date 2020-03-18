Go, Crew Gaines, go! Joanna Gaines‘ 20-month-old son, Crew, showed off his skills when he went on a family ski trip in early March.

“This is from last weekend when Crew hit the slopes for the first time. I can’t stop watching this video and I wonder how it’s possible that a 1-year-old is a better skier than me,” Joanna, 41, wrote via Instagram next to a clip of her baby boy tackling the sport.

In the video, you can see Crew skiing down the mountain while his dad, Chip Gaines, carefully treaded behind him. When they both made it to the finish line, Chip, 45, picked his son up and cheered him on because he was so happy Crew skied like a pro.

“Oh my word this is the cutest ever,” one fan commented with the heart emoji. Another said, “Look at that balance. Letting nature take over is what that is. Great job, Crew.” A third added, “Soooo cute! Also love that Chip is in jeans to ski. Seems fitting! 😂.”

Since Crew was born in 2018, he’s been doing all sorts of adorable things. Who can forget the time he took his first steps? Joanna shared a photo of him walking to his dad on Instagram and said, “It was a good day!” Then, when the little guy turned 1 year old, he had a sweet birthday party at home with his parents. Joanna shared all the best pics on her blog, “Jo’s Summer Update.”

Time has been going by so fast that the Fixer Upper alum fell behind on announcing all of Crew’s greatest milestones. “I can’t believe it. I am finally getting around to working on his birth announcement. It has been on my to-do list for a year now,” she said on her blog. “I don’t even know where [the] time went —that seemed like the fastest and best year of our lives. We had so much fun celebrating his first birthday at the farm and my favorite part was when he dove face-first into his cake!”

Crew has so many great moments!