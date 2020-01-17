RIP. Céline Dion took to Instagram on Friday, January 17, to announce she was dedicating a show to her beloved mother, Thérèse Dion, who recently died. She was 92.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer wrote, “Mama, we love you so much … We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx… .”

Thérèse reportedly died on Thursday, January 16, surrounded by family and friends.

ANDRE PICHETTE/ABACA PRESS/MEGA

It seems like it was just the other day the “Power of Love” singer was performing a duet with her mom for her 91st birthday. “Happy Birthday, Mom! You are an infinite source of comfort and inspiration. I love you,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. She shared the caption alongside a sweet photo of her and Thérèse holding their mics.

“The entire family shared the same passion: music. The parents and children even formed a group that performed concerts in the area. From her earliest childhood, Céline would join in,” the singer’s website explained. “Thérèse swiftly noted her baby’s remarkable talent. All of her children were gifted, but Céline was exceptionally so.”

A lot of people may not know this but Thérèse was a mom of 14 and, in 2016, she experienced the death of her son Daniel. He passed away from a brain tumor at age 59 in the same year Céline lost her beloved husband, René Angélil, from a heart attack. He was 73.

Shutterstock

“There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile. We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you,” Céline wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 14, the fourth anniversary of René’s death.

She also told Andy Cohen she’s still in live with her hubby. “I don’t date, I don’t have a boyfriend and, you know, it doesn’t mean that I will not find someone in my life,” she admitted on the November 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “If I do, that would be great. If I don’t, that will be great, because I’m still in love.”