Not a day goes by that we don’t mourn Carrie Fisher, but days like today are especially important to remember her. That’s because today — Monday, October 21 — is the late Star Wars actress’ birthday. She would have been 63.

“♓️🅰️🅿️🅿️🌱 🅱️ℹ️®️✝️♓️🌛🅰️🌱 ♏️🅾️♏️🅱️🌱,” daughter Billie Lourd captioned an Instagram video. “Today would have been my Momby’s 63rd birthday. Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do.”

“So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs,” Billie, 27, continued, referencing the fact that she sings the song “American Girl” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in the clip from Carrie’s “favorite place” — the bathtub. Billie also jokes that she will “probably” have a pint of vanilla Haagen Dazs and a Coca-Cola for her dinner.

Elsewhere on social media, other members of the Star Wars family paid tribute to their fallen princess.

“‘Being happy isn’t getting what you want, it’s wanting what you have.’ #HBD,” Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker opposite Carrie’s Princess Leia Organa in the movies, tweeted alongside a photo of them dancing.

Adding to the love fest was Billy Dee Williams, best known for playing Lando Calrissian in the saga. “My dear Carrie…thinking of you…..You sure were A Force to be Reckoned With ❤️,” he tweeted alongside a photo of them.

Even Carrie’s beloved dog, Gary, chimed in with a sweet message on Twitter.

Making this day even more special is the fact that the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit the web tonight. Though Carrie died before filming began, director J.J. Abrams was able to use old footage of her to make sure she got the proper sendoff. This officially debunked rumors that a digitalized version of Carrie as Leia — who last appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi — would be used.

“The character of Leia is really, in a way, the heart of this story,” J.J. said at Disney’s D23 expo this summer. “When we were talking about this story, we thought we could not possibly tell the end of these nine films without Leia. And we realized we had footage from Episode 7 [Star Wars: The Force Awakens] — many of you know this — that we realized could be used in a new way so that Carrie as Leia gets to be in the film.”

May the Force continue to be with you, Carrie.