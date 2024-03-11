Brendan Fraser Makes Rare Appearance at 2024 Oscars

Brendan Fraser made a rare public appearance at the 2024 Oscars, returning to the event to help present the Best Actor Oscar after taking home the award in 2023 for The Whale.

Ahead of the ceremony, Brendan, 55, walked the red carpet with his longtime girlfriend, Jeanne Moore. The pair beamed and looked so in love while posing for photographers.

Normally, the actor who won the year prior hands out the trophy to the new Best Actor winner, but Brendan was part of four other former winners who were on hand to give tributes to each nominee. Brendan honored Jeffrey Wright, although Cillian Murphy went on to win the category for Oppenheimer.