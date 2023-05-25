HGTV’s ‘Brady Bunch’ House Is on the Market! Tour the Home Renovated to Replicate the Set

The home transformed on HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation has hit the market for a listing price of $5.5 million! The house was designed to look like an exact replica of The Brady Bunch set. Photos of the North Hollywood, California, property will bring nostalgia to loyal fans of the ABC sitcom.

In 2018, HGTV purchased the home for $3.5 million. It was initially used just for exterior shots of the Brady house in the series from 1969 to 1974. The home design network decided to turn the interior into a spitting image of the show’s set, enlisting several stars like Drew and Jonathan Scott to assist in the renovation.

Jasmine Roth, Karen E Laine, Mina Starsiak Hawk, Leanne Ford, Steve Ford and Lara Spencer were also brought in to help transform every room of the house. Each of them focused on finding the exact paint colors and getting each room as accurate as possible with an emphasis on perfecting small details.

“I feel like I won the lottery getting to work on the kitchen, which I always loved,” Leanne gushed to HGTV about helping install the orange countertops, brown cabinets and green fridge.

In addition to bringing in talented HGTV design experts to transform the residence into a ’70s-style haven, former cast members of The Brady Bunch also lent a hand. Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen all appeared in the seven-episode reality program.

“I didn’t learn where this house was until 1996,” Christopher admitted in July 2019 during a press conference, per CNN. “One of the most interesting aspects of working on this project was learning just how connected the audience was to this house, but we had no recollection of it. It was placed as an establishing shot into the show, and I didn’t know where it was, and nobody worked there. And I don’t think anyone else during the period the show was being filmed knew where this house was. So, there was a disconnect that I didn’t even know existed.”

For some of the show’s other stars, seeing the project come to life was an unbelievable feeling.

“The first time I walked in the front door and saw it finished, it brought back so many memories,” Maureen reflected to HGTV.

With news of the home being put on the market, HGTV pledged to donate proceeds from the sale to help provide up to 250,000 meals for Turn Up! Fight Hunger.

Scroll below to see photos inside the home from A Very Brady Renovation on HGTV.