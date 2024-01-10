Boy George is an open book. The “Karma Chameleon” singer admitted that he underwent a tummy tuck before turning to the weight loss drug Mounjaro to help him shed some pounds.

George, 62, confessed that the tummy tuck “was the most painful thing I’ve ever done,” in his new memoir, Karma. Immediately after, he went on tour with Cyndi Lauper “with the blood bag attached.”

“I’d previously lost seven stone [98 lbs.] doing the metabolic balance diet and I needed to get rid of the excess skin,” the Grammy winner revealed of his decision to go under the knife. “When anyone asks about my scar, I say I had twins by cesarean. I’ve never had Botox, though, and I might be the only person in show business with my own face. I’m not frightened of getting old, and I think I’ve grown into myself. It might seem weird to say I feel sexier, but I actually do. I used to joke over the years, ‘Sexy at 60.’ That was my ambition.”

Before switching to Mounjaro, a drug used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and for weight loss, George tried Ozempic, a weekly injection used to treat type 2 diabetes and widely known as a popular celebrity weight loss drug.

“I have struggled with my weight most of my life and being under public and media scrutiny doesn’t help,” George wrote. “We are all guilty of saying, ‘Hasn’t so and so got big,’ even when we are carrying extra pounds ourselves.”

The Culture Club frontman has shown off his dramatic weight loss during public appearances in recent months.

“I love food, and I can’t control my appetite, but I think I have finally got it under control,” he added. “Well, I’m on Mounjaro. Isn’t everyone? Trust me anyone who was fat last year and is now skinny is on the wonder drug.”

Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

On top of discussing his weight loss in his new book, George revealed that he underwent other procedures to alter his appearance.

“It’s time to confess I had three hair transplants around 2015-2018 — two in Ireland and a final one in L.A. — and the weird thing is no one remembers I was bald as a shaved badger,” he wrote.

Further on in the book, George discussed his complicated relationship with Janet Jackson after they met in the ‘80s.

“She wasn’t friendly and didn’t try to be,” he recalled. “But I just walked off and got myself into my best ‘Boy George’ and was walking around backstage to make sure I was seen by everyone.”

Their first interaction was rather awkward, leading George to draw the conclusion that he and Janet, 57, will probably never run in the same social circles again.

“At this point, there’s certain people I’m never gonna be friends with unless a miracle happens — and I guess I put her in that category,” the English pop artist confessed.