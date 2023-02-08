Several Hallmark Stars Have Undergone Weight Loss and Fitness Journeys: Before and After Photos

The stars of Hallmark certainly know how to charm viewers with their captivating romance films and juicy dramas. Outside of their characters on screen, many of the network’s leading actors and actresses like Danica McKellar, Allison Sweeney, Chad Michael Murray and more have opened up about their weight loss transformations and fitness routines.

Danica starred in her first Hallmark film in 2015 called Perfect Match. In the years that followed, she appeared in more than a dozen other movies on the network. While cementing her status as one of the most recognizable faces on the channel, The Wonder Years alum began a health and wellness journey.

“Always exercise within safe limits for your body and remember that even a couple minutes of a little cardio or even stretching is helpful for getting your circulation going! And music can be a great motivator,” Danica wrote on Facebook in January 2020 about her exercise routine.

Fans began taking notice of Danica’s transformation as she posted photos working out in athleisure and showing off her abs in swimsuits. Her Instagram account is full of pictures and videos captured during her workouts along with inspirational messages. Danica, who is a mom to one son, Draco, from her marriage to Mike Verta, announced she was leaving Hallmark in October 2021 to join GAC Family.

Several other Hallmark stars also revealed they were moving to the family-oriented television network, including Trevor Donovan, Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Metcalfe, Cameron Mathison, Jen Lilley and more. After competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, Trevor revealed he was noticing some big changes in his appearance.

“I’ve definitely lost a few pounds,” the Two for the Win actor told Us Weekly in November 2022. “[I’ve] lost a lot of weight, but I still feel like pound-for-pound body weight strong. So, it’s going to be interesting when I can actually get back in the gym. But I feel great.”

He and pro partner Emma Slater finished the competition in sixth place. After the season finale, the 90210 alum shared several shirtless photos on Instagram showing off his toned physique along with a glimpse of his workout routine.

“This is something I do in my hotel room when I’m filming out of town,” he captioned a shirtless February 2023 video. “It’s four basic movements: squat, pushup, lunge and plank. All moves can be modified depending on your strength and flexibility.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Hallmark stars’ weight loss transformations.