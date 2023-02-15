What Happened to the Cast of ‘Bones’? See Where Emily Deschanel and Her Costars Are Today

From 2005 to 2017, Bones provided viewers with episodes full of thrilling mysteries solved by an unforgettable cast of characters. Emily Deschanel, David Boreanaz and more stars led the series to success up until its 12th and final season. Years later, some of the show’s stars went on to pursue other projects and others disappeared from the spotlight entirely.

The program was loosely based on the life and books written by forensic anthropologist Kathy Reichs. The crime writer served as a producer on the series and wrote several memorable episodes. She even made an acting cameo during season 2 alongside the show’s other beloved faces.

A passion for show business runs in Emily’s family. The California native is the daughter of director Caleb Deschanel and actress Mary Jo Deschanel, and the sister of New Girl star Zooey Deschanel. Prior to landing the role of Temperance “Bones” Brennan, she appeared in Rose Red, Cold Mountain and The Alamo.

Emily proved to be a great drama actress and auditioned for Bones just after David snagged the role of Seeley Booth. She never expected the crime series to last as long as it did or to have such a loyal fan base.

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this could last us three years.’ That would be the longest I could ever in a million years imagine that it could ever last,” she admitted during a June 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “And then it kept going and going and it was a lot of fun, with some great people. I look back with such fondness.”

Saying goodbye to the show she worked on for more than a decade was tough for Emily after she built connections with each of her castmates. The Law & Order alum was happy she got to make an impact on viewers by playing a strong character.

“I’m just glad that we had a show with strong females and women in STEM,” she reflected during a March 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “My favorite thing to hear is a young girl saying that she wants to become a scientist because of watching the show. That, to me, makes the show worth it.”

While fans of the program keep holding out hope for a potential reboot in the future, the cast has had mixed reactions. “David Boreanaz says nope, he’s not doing it. But ‘never say never’ for me,” Emily told TVLine in August 2022 about joining a revival of the show in the future.

