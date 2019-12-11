Little did Jodie Sweetin know when she signed on to play Stephanie Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995 that she would gain a father figure in the process. The actress’ onscreen dad, Bob Saget, exclusively told Closer Weekly he always felt very “paternal” towards the 37-year-old star.

“I do a little bit with Jodi. When Jodi Sweetin was 9-years-old, my daughter Aubrey was 7, and so they would play together, and Jodi slept over at the house. I felt like friends to everyone. They’re women and I’m not an ageist,” Bob — who is dad to three daughters — told Closer at the Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine benefiting the Scleroderma Research Foundation event on Tuesday, December 10.

Shutterstock

Bob, 63, also played dad to Candace Cameron-Bure (D.J. Tanner) as well as twins Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen (in the shared role of Michelle Tanner) on the show. He and most of the cast returned to the series’ revival, Fuller House, in 2016 and Candace admits that after knowing her costars for such a long time, she has grown a very unbreakable bond with everyone.

“Oh yeah, we are best friends,” the 43-year-old previously dished to Closer Weekly at the 21st Annual HollyRod Foundation’s DesignCare Gala in Malibu. “Even when the show ends, we’re not leaving each other. You know, we’re close friends — best friends — till the end.”

The onscreen family have been there for each other through thick or thin. They were there for John Stamos when he became a dad for the first time to 1-year-old son, Billy Stamos, and they reportedly have been there for Lori Loughlin during the college admissions scandal.

Shutterstock

“Just like any friends, we talk all the time. It’s not just when we’re at work, but we show up for each other,” Candace shared. “Whenever someone’s doing something or someone has an event going on in their life, we’re always on the phone; we’re always texting. We sit and have lunch together every day at work and we call it our group therapy because we just bounce everything off one another and talk about life. They’re the best.”

Sadly, Fuller House‘s final season has already hit Netflix. Even though the cast won’t be working together as much anymore, they’ll still care for each other because they’re family!