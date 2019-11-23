Now that’s love! Bob Newhart knows how lucky he is to have his wife Ginny by his side, but he also wishes that he would have tied the knot with his longtime love a lot sooner.

The comedian, 90, attended The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends on Thursday, November 21, and revealed a special moment he would have loved to have Ginny, 78, by his side for. “You know, I’ll tell you a time it wouldn’t be! I started out as a stand up in 1960. I made a record album, comedy record. And it went crazy,” the icon told Closer Weekly and other reporters. “Then it went to number one on the Billboard charts. First time a comedy record ever had ever done that. But I was single, you know, and I didn’t, it was such an extraordinary time.”

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

“It became an album of the year in 1960 — first time for a comedy record to do that,” he continued. “But I didn’t really have anyone to share it with until 1963 when I married Ginny, and I wish she could have been there and we could have gone through it because it was like New Year’s every night!” So sweet!

Bob and Ginny said “I do” in 1963. They share four kids — sons Robert, Timothy, and daughters Jennifer and Courtney. This is not the first time that the Elf costar has gushed about his love — he once revealed he knew Ginny was the one from the get-go.

Bei/Shutterstock

“She was everything. We had the same values, and we enjoyed being with each other,” Bob exclusively told Closer Weekly. “She had a great sense of humor, so she had all the things I was looking for.” In fact, Ginny also keeps her husband pretty levelheaded.

“She brings me down to Earth if I get too full of myself,” Bob explained.” Several years ago, Ginny asked me to take out the recyclables. I was feeling full of myself , so I said, ‘Do you think Angelina Jolie makes Brad Pitt take out the recyclables?’ And she said, ‘If you were Brad Pitt, I wouldn’t ask you to take out the recyclables!'”

What a couple!