For nearly five decades, Bob McGrath led the cast of Sesame Street as Bob Johnson, a friendly neighbor to the program’s colorful cast of characters. The longtime actor’s family announced his death on December 4, 2022. McGrath leaves behind an incredible legacy and net worth from his work in the entertainment industry. Keep scrolling to get details on the fortune he left behind.

What Was Late ‘Sesame Street’ Actor Bob McGrath’s Net Worth?

At the time of his death, McGrath had an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Sing Along With Mitch alum was 90 years old.

“Hello Facebook friends, the McGrath family has some sad news to share,” a statement on his Facebook page read. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”

Tributes poured in to mourn the loss of the icon after his contributions to the long-running children’s series left a mark on TV history.

“A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts,” a post on the Sesame Workshop Facebook page read.

The post continued, “A revered performer worldwide, Bob’s rich tenor filled airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo many times over. We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate creative contributions to Sesame Street and honored that he shared so much of his life with us.”

McGrath, born in 1932, made his Sesame Street debut in 1969 in the show’s pilot. He appeared in many television specials, including A Special Sesame Street Christmas and Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. Even after his run on the series ended in 2017 after 47 seasons, he continued to attend promotional events for the company and shared his enthusiasm for his memorable time on the show on Facebook.

Prior to his run on Sesame Street, the musician married his wife, Ann Logan Sperry, in 1958 and welcomed five children. One of the things he treasured the most along with his family was being able to share his gift with the world.

“Not only is it a great job working with great people but knowing the impact that Sesame Street has had on millions of kids all over the world has to be the most gratifying thing that anyone could possibly hope for,” McGrath reflected during a 2004 interview with the Television Academy. “Having the opportunity of doing this has been phenomenal.”