Plenty of skin and haircare brands will claim that their products are the best and only choice for your body, but in reality, how many of them actually care about your health and wellness? If you’re going to invest your time and money into any brand, it is important to make sure that you find one that is always looking out for your best interests, and not merely looking to turn a profit. Blu Atlas is a men’s skin and haircare brand that is focused on bringing luxury grooming straight to your doorstep.

We understand how difficult it is to curate your own skin care regimen. In this Blu Atlas review, you’ll see this brand makes an effort to do it for you, offering an array of products that tackle concerns from dry hair to oily skin. With simplistic packaging and enjoyable scents, each product works well for men of all lifestyles, and are versatile enough to be used for every gender, in fact. Even with this bold mission to develop universally effective skin and hair care products for everyone, we still have to ask: is Blu Atlas any good? Let’s take a moment to review what this brand has to offer.

What Is Blu Atlas?

Blu Atlas is a brand for the modern man, taking the anxiety out of having to make the perfect product choices for your skin, hair, and body. When coming up with your grooming and shower routine, the process can be a little stressful, especially if you have no idea where to start. This brand doesn’t overwhelm you with a huge variety of face cleansers, body washes, and serums to choose from – they put the utmost effort into cultivating the ideal formula for each product so that virtually anyone can try them out and love them. There is no need to go into a store and spend fifteen minutes comparing shampoos.

Blu Atlas’s shopping experience is entirely online; with just a couple clicks, you can get all the tools you need for a fresher, cleaner you without having to leave the comfort of your home. You can also opt for their subscription service, which offers a 20% discount!

What Products Does Blu Atlas Have?

Blu Atlas has all the products you need to have a successful shower session. The brand separates their products into three different categories: Face + Skin, Hair + Body, and Fragrance.

Face + Skin

Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser: A deep-cleaning face wash that lifts impurities, dirt, and debris right out of your skin for perfectly clear pores. ($20)

Vitamin C Serum: A serum packed with mulberry root extract and ascorbic acid to reduce the appearance of dark spots and protect you from further UV damage. ($35)

Face Moisturizer: A facial cream that moisturizes and hydrates without leaving behind a greasy residue. ($22)

Aftershave: A post-shave treatment that stops irritation in its tracks, leaving behind alcohol-free relief that hydrates and disinfects. ($24)

Shave Cream: A shaving cream that smooths and softens facial hair for a clean and close shave every time. ($30)

Restorative Eye Stick: An eye serum that eliminates dark under-eyes and prevents the development of wrinkles and fine lines. ($35)

Purifying Face Mask: A powerful face mask that detoxes your skin while toning your complexion and balancing your pH levels. ($38)

Exfoliating Scrub: A physical exfoliant that removes leftover dead skin, dirt and debris without drying your face out. ($25)

Hair + Body

Shampoo: A gentle hair wash that cleanses your hair and scalp without removing the natural oils that keep your hair healthy. ($22)

Conditioner: A hydrating, lightweight conditioner that works well for all hair types. ($22)

Body Wash: A mild body cleanser that focuses on giving you a thorough clean while leaving your skin feeling smooth and moisturized

Deodorant: An all-natural deodorant that soaks up sweat with the help of bentonite and keeps you smelling fresh all day long. ($15)

Fragrance

Atlantis Cologne: The perfect fragrance for any man, during any time of day. Great for a professional setting or a cozy date night. ($100)

What Are Their Must-Have Products?

Blu Atlas

Those with picky skin know it is pretty difficult to find a face wash that meets all of their standards. If you tend to not react well to cleansers with chemical detergents, it is better to go with one full of all-natural surfactants and ingredients geared to ridding you of acne-causing dirt and debris without drying you out.

This cleanser contains Bentonite, which draws out oil and other impurities gently with every wash. A pH balancing formula, your skin will appear toned and smooth with the help of lactobacillus ferment filtrate, which also protects you against pollution and UV damage.

Blu Atlas

For men, choosing an eye serum is more important than you think. Men tend to lose more collagen at a much more rapid rate than their female counterparts, so investing in great anti-aging products will help you in the long run. This Restorative Eye Stick allows you to look more awake and refreshed by reducing puffiness and putting dark circles to bed.

Vitamin C, caffeine, and algae extract team up to energize and brighten your eye area so even if you’re not the type to get your 8 hours, it will sure look like it. The serum’s stick form is also great for resisting any more manipulation to your eye area, so you don’t promote any further wrinkles or stretched-out skin.

Blu Atlas

Using a face mask is not only a weekly after-work treat you can indulge yourself in, it is also a life-saver for your complexion. Sometimes, your daily face cream just isn’t enough, and you need a product that will send a burst of hydration to your skin while soothing any redness or irritation you may have developed from shaving or exfoliation.

This kaolin clay face mask uses goji berry extract and algae extract to remove any excess dirt and oil you may have on your skin, while adding a layer of protection against post-shave inflammation.

Blu Atlas