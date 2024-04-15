Beverly Johnson admitted she doesn’t want to live closer to her grandkids and in a teaser clip for The Barnes Bunch, shared exclusively with Closer.

Beverly, 71, met up with her daughter, Anansa Sims, for a meal in a teaser clip from the Friday, April 19, premiere. After they discussed the traffic on the way to the restaurant, Anansa, 45, told her mother that she wanted her to “move closer” to her and her kids Ava, David, Dean and Ashton in California.

“No, honey,” Beverly said in response to the request. “I always come and see the kids.”

Anansa didn’t seem surprised by her mother’s response, while the former model assured her that she would be in town for about a week.

While Anansa wasn’t able to convince her mother to move closer to her and her kids, she did ask Beverly to babysit so that she and her fiancé, Matt Barnes, could enjoy a date night.

“When I realized I was gonna be a grandmother, I said, ‘I don’t want to be called ‘Grandma,’” Beverly said in a confessional. “The Hebrew name for grandmother was ‘Savta’ and being a grandmother is soft and I’m soft.”

She then explained that she gave the name her own twist, and her grandkids now affectionately call her “Softa.”

Beverly shares Anansa with ex-husband Danny Sims, whom she was married to from 1977 until 1979. Prior to her marriage to Danny, the Buffalo, New York, native was married to Billy Potter from 1971 until 1974.

Meanwhile, Anansa became a mother when she welcomed daughter Ava Brielle Patterson in July 2011 with ex-husband David Patterson. The former couple – who were married from 2010 until 2017 – expanded their family when they welcomed sons David in November 2012 and Dean in June 2014. She became a mother for the fourth time when she gave birth to son Ashton with Matt, 44, in December 2018.

“A Gift From God,” Anansa wrote via Instagram while sharing news about her youngest son’s birth in 2018. She then shared a photo of the newborn, adding, “I’m so in love.”

WEtv

Two years after welcoming their son, Anansa and Mike announced their engagement in December 2022. The couple shared the happy news by posting several photos via Instagram of Mike down on one knee as he popped the question in front of a Christmas tree. “YESSS,” Anansa enthusiastically captioned the post.

The Barnes Bunch airs on WEtv Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.