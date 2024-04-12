Bette Midler has launched a desperate bid to reignite her sputtering career by making a play to be on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! The Divine Miss M turned heads when she posted on X, “Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some s–t. And to get paid for it? A dream!”

The Bravo team replied, “Talk about a glorious crossover,” and added winking and diamond emojis.

And show honcho Andy Cohen seconded the notion by declaring, “It’s time!”

Sources tell Closer that 78-year-old Bette, who’s won multiple Grammy, Tony and Emmy awards, is tired of seeing her once-scintillating career head toward obscurity while “talentless” turkeys hog the spotlight and million-dollar paydays!

“Bette’s not kidding,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “She really wants a spot on the show. Even though she claims not to watch it, she’s aware these ladies get paid a ton and she knows she could show them all a thing or two.”

While some in Tinseltown are skeptical, others feel the multitalented star would outshine the cast.

“Bette’s career is still going but it’s nowhere near what it used to be, and she would welcome the boost that being on the show would bring,” says the insider. “Meanwhile, her wit is as sharp as ever. She may be pushing 80, but she doesn’t look or act a day over 50!”