Has Barry Manilow Had Plastic Surgery? See Photos of the Singer’s Transformation Over Time

For years, fans have wondered if Barry Manilow has ever spoken out about getting plastic surgery. So, because of that, we’re taking a closer look at the singer’s changing looks over time!

In June 2003, he revealed that he broke his nose after walking into a wall. “I veered to the left instead of the right and slammed right into the wall,” Barry told The Guardian at the time. “I may have to have my nose fixed and, with this nose, it’s going to require major surgery.”

More than a decade later, Barry addressed rumors about his look while appearing on Jonathan Ross‘ show. “Jonathan, look at me, don’t I look my age? … That’s the way I’m aging, ” he said. “This is what I look like. I don’t know what the hell they’re talking about.”

