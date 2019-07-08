It’s been more than 40 years since Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson starred together in their acclaimed 1976 film, A Star Is Born. That said, the beloved duo had an onstage reunion at London’s Hyde Park on Sunday, July 7, to sing a duet of their song “Lost Inside of You.”

The 77-year-old beauty introduced Kris, 83, as “one of my favorite leading men,” according to a Youtube video shared by a concert attendee. “Here’s a song that we sang together in the movie,” she said before the two began crooning to the audience. “I love this song.”

Barbra looked as beautiful as always in a hot pink, flowing caftan that featured cutouts on the shoulders. The Blade actor looked just as great wearing an all-black ensemble. Even though it’s been more than four decades since they captured our hearts on the big screen, Barbra and Kris’ chemistry was on full display, making eye contact throughout the incredible performance.

The “Woman in Love” songstress first teased the reunion back in April after posting a photo with Kris to social media. “It was so wonderful to see my friend Kris who stopped by yesterday. Stay tuned …” she wrote in the caption of her post. According to Variety, this was Barbra’s biggest audience since the Yentl director’s 1968 performance in Central Park in front of 150,000 people. Wow!

Barbra and Kris’ version of A Star is Born was the third iteration of the popular film. The original movie first premiered in 1937 and starred actors Janet Gaynor and Fredric March. It was later remade into a musical in 1954 starring Judy Garland and James Mason. Then, in 1976, Barbra and Kris’ version was released in theaters, followed by the 2018 version directed and starring Bradley Cooper with Lady Gaga.

Like Barbra, who won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Evergreen,” Lady Gaga followed in her footsteps as she also took home the award in the same category for “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars.

We hope we don’t have to wait this long again before Barbra and Kris decide to share the stage again!