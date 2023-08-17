Are the Stars on Your Side? Get Your Astrological Forecast for the Week of August 20 to August 26
Week of August 20 to August 26
LEO: July 23 – August 22
Developments at work can give you a chance to show how creative you are, but don’t react when others show jealousy. Stay positive, Leo!
VIRGO: August 23 – September 22
Full Moon energy in your love zone can highlight your innate gift toward logic, but also brings about a sense of emotional depth.
LIBRA: September 23 – October 22
Mars in your sign further enhances your already strong desire for harmony and can bring new energy to your relationships.
SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21
When you feel emotional intensity, it can lead to deeper connections in relationships, but also requires you to face your inner truth.
SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21
Your adventurous spirit is exciting, Sag! However, you also need to be careful of being impulsive and taking unnecessary risks.
CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19
You love to be in control, but try to find a balance between structure at work and being flexible to experience more fun in your life.
AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18
As an individual, you need your independence, but for relationships, you also need to connect with others emotionally.
PISCES: February 19 – March 20
Doing what you love can bring new energy and drive to your creative pursuits, Pisces. Find a balance between solitude and socializing.
ARIES: March 21 – April 19
If you struggle with what to do about a relationship, don’t allow indecision to derail how you really feel. Full Moon brings clarity.
TAURUS: April 20 – May 20
Looking after your own needs is paramount to success right now, so make time for yourself. Stand by for a surprise from the past.
GEMINI: May 21 – June 21
Beware of overthinking a situation at home; there could be a very easy solution, Gem.
CANCER: June 22 – July 22
You have a strong drive to have harmony in your life. Focus on creating balance in your relationships.