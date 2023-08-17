Week of August 20 to August 26 

LEO: July 23 – August 22

Developments at work can give you a chance to show how creative you are, but don’t react when others show jealousy. Stay positive, Leo! 

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Full Moon energy in your love zone can highlight your innate gift toward logic, but also brings about a sense of emotional depth. 

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

Mars in your sign further enhances your already strong desire for harmony and can bring new energy to your relationships. 

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

When you feel emotional intensity, it can lead to deeper connections in relationships, but also requires you to face your inner truth. 

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Your adventurous spirit is exciting, Sag! However, you also need to be careful of being impulsive and taking unnecessary risks.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

You love to be in control, but try to find a balance between structure at work and being flexible to experience more fun in your life.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

As an individual, you need your independence, but for relationships, you also need to connect with others emotionally. 

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

Doing what you love can bring new energy and drive to your creative pursuits, Pisces. Find a balance between solitude and socializing. 

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

If you struggle with what to do about a relationship, don’t allow indecision to derail how you really feel. Full Moon brings clarity.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Looking after your own needs is paramount to success right now, so make time for yourself. Stand by for a surprise from the past.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Beware of overthinking a situation at home; there could be a very easy solution, Gem.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

You have a strong drive to have harmony in your life. Focus on creating balance in your relationships.