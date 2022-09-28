She’s still winning! 40-day Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider revealed on September 28 that she had secretly married her fiancée, Genevieve Davis, in a May ceremony. Get to know the quiz show legend’s new wife.

What Is Genevieve Davis’ Job?

She has worked as a nanny and pursuing a career in social work according to the Los Angeles Times.

How Did Amy Schneider and Genevieve Davis Meet?

The ladies met through mutual pals in 2020. “My friend was hanging out at my apartment, talking on the phone to her boyfriend, and somehow or other she wound up inviting her boyfriend’s sister over to my place, to give her a ride somewhere. That sister turned out to be Genevieve,” Amy revealed during a Twitter conversation.

When Did Amy and Genevieve Start Dating?

The two began seeing each other romantically in February 2021. The couple got engaged one year later on February 24, 2022. Amy shared a Twitter photo of their hands rocking identical solitaire diamond rings and wrote, “I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend … she’s my fiancée!!! I couldn’t be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world.”

Courtesy of Amy Schneider/Instagram

How Did Amy Reveal Her Marriage To Genevieve?

In a Twitter post sharing photos from their wedding, Amy announced, “A year ago today, I was in L.A., waiting to fulfill a dream. The year since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May 9th, when Genevieve and I got married. Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I’m so lucky to share my life with her.” She included three photos of their wedding day, with both women wearing white sleeveless dresses and floral headpieces. The “small private ceremony” took place took place at the Alameda County, California, recorder’s office.

“We will still be having a traditional wedding and reception next summer, but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn’t wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other. Thank you, everyone for your support!” Amy added in an Instagram post.

What Is Amy’s Claim to Fame on ‘Jeopardy’?

Amy’s Jeopardy! winning streak began on November 27, 2021, and she continued victorious through the next 40 games, losing to Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma on January 25, 2022. In doing so, Amy became the first woman and the first transgender person to amass more than $1 million in winnings on the iconic trivia show.