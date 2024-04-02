Life on a farm has its perks for Amanda Seyfried and her husband, Thomas Sadoski! The couple shared a rare glimpse of a day spent at home with their farm animals on March 31.

In several festive Easter snapshots, Amanda, 38, and Thomas, 47, posed with some of the furry friends living on their farm. They wore casual outfits as they made their way around the property. In one photo, the Life in Pieces actor wore a pair of bunny ears.

While Amanda is one of the most in demand actresses in Hollywood, she absolutely loves her quiet life away from Los Angeles. Her New York farmhouse is quite a remarkable property, providing her family, which includes kids Nina and Thomas, with privacy.

Courtesy of Amanda Seyfried/Instagram

“The vibe [in Hudson County] just suits them all as a family, they love being around nature and away from the hustle of city life,” a source told Us Weekly in March 2022. “Amanda loves to hike. She and Thomas [are] huge fans of the outdoors and they’ve been taking the kids out locally, plus exploring more of the East Coast.”

“Thomas comes with her when he can, but he’s equally adept at being a hands-on dad and taking care of business at home when she’s busy and he’s not,” the insider added. “They try to time their schedules that way, as well as making plenty of time for date nights and trips away by themselves.”

The Mamma Mia! star revealed that living away from the city has helped strengthen her marriage.

“These days, it’s been me waking up and going downstairs and drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding [the animals],” Amanda said during an interview with John Molner on Molner’s Table in August 2020. “And you know what? Our family is still together. I definitely think my marriage is, like, even stronger.”

Courtesy of Amanda Seyfried/Instagram

The farm became their primary residence at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We live upstate. It’s kind of where my daughter goes to school when school happens. We’re residents here. It’s kind of amazing,” the Mean Girls star said. “I live on a farm. It’s what I’ve always wanted. Now, with this [coronavirus] pandemic especially, we’ve been able to just stay [put]. We don’t even get on the train and go to the city.”