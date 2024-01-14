Paige Press confirmed the news of her fiancé, Alec Musser’s, death via her Instagram story on Saturday, January 13. The late actor died at the age of 50 while at home in Del Mar, California one day prior.

“RIP to the love of my life,” Paige wrote, along with photos of Alec modeling from her 2023 vision board. “I will never stop loving you. My heart is so broken.”

Paige continued by posting a throwback picture of the couple on the red carpet. “Today is the worst day of my life,” she added. “We were so happy.” Another image featured a smiling shot of Alec posing in front of two Mercedes cars. “You were the best fiancé I could have ever asked for,” Paige said. “I don’t think I can even drive my g wagon anymore.”

The tribute continued with more images of Paige and Alec, including photos of them on the beach and dressed up at events. She also shared a sweet shot of the late star holding the pair’s dog while driving. “Rue will never stop loving her dad,” Paige shared. Another shot of Alec and the pup included the message, “You were the best dog dad. RIP.”

thepaigepress/Instagram

Additionally, Paige posted a shot of her engagement ring sparkling on her hand and wrote, “I am never taking off my ring. I love you forever.”

Paige did not reveal details about the manner of Alec’s death. The two seem to have been together since at least 2018, as Paige noted that one of the photos that she posted had been taken “six years ago.”

Alec was best known for his role as Del Henry in All My Children from 2005-2007. He was on 43 episodes of the soap opera and landed the role after winning I Wanna Be a Soap Star. His subsequent acting credits were in the movies Road to the Altar and Grown Ups, as well as TV appearances in Desperate Housewives and Rita Rocks.

Alec found himself in the entertainment industry after being scouted by a modeling agent while he was working as a lifeguard. His first modeling gig was for Abercrombie & Fitch. He has since posed for high-profile magazines like GQ and Men’s Health.

The late actor’s Instagram page is filled with photos and videos of him surfing and skiing and he appears to have spent a lot of time outdoors. His website says that he is an “actor, host, model [and] athlete.”