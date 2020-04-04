If you’re stuck at home, but would nonetheless like to hang out with friends, the Antenna TV network may have just the solution for you with a pair of weekend marathons that will bring you to Mel’s Diner on the Linda Lavin series Alice (a TV spin-off from the feature film Alice’s Restaurant), and Archie Bunker’s Place with Carroll O’Connor bringing over his All in the Family character.

Twenty-four episodes of Alice will be aired on Saturday March 4, with 24 episodes of Archie Bunker’s Place airing on Sunday March 5. These will be the first such marathons under the umbrella title “Binge TV for Free” airing weekends on Antenna TV between now and May 10. What follows is a guide to the episodes being featured.

Alice (April 4, between 12:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.): “The Last Review,” “The Failure,” “Mel’s Happy Burger,” “86 the Waitress,” “Don’t Lock Now,” “Mel’s Recession,” “Better Never Than Late,” “The Last Stow It,” “Has Anyone Here Seen Telly?,” “Flo’s Chili Reception,” “Alice Beats the Clock,” “Profit Without Honor,” “Mel and the Green Machine,” “Macho, Macho Mel,” “Alice’s Dog Day Evening,” “Best Little Waitress in the World,” “The Wild One,” “Spell Mel’s,” “the Secret of Mel’s Diner,” “Mel’s Cousin, Wendell,” “Come Back Little Sharples,” “Mel is Hogg-Tied” and “The Robot Wore Pink.”

Archie Bunker’s Place (April 5, between 12:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.): “Archie’s New Partner,” “Building the Restaurant,” “The Cook,” “Bosom Partners,” “Murray and the Liquor Board,” “Barney and the Lawsuit,” “The Ambush,” “Wildcat Strike,” “Veronica and the Health Inspector,” “Barney the Gambler,” “Murray Klein’s Place,” “The Business Manager,” “Harry’s Investment,” “The Night Visitor” and “Reggie-3 Archie-0.”

Future marathons on Antenna TV will be Head of the Class (April 11), Welcome Back, Kotter (April 12; the show that introduced John Travolta to the world), It’s a Living (April 18), Wings (April 19), The Partridge Family (April 25, which is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary), Three’s Company (April 26), Becker (May 2), Coach (May 3), Family Ties (May 9 and it should be noted that Michael J. Fox’s success on this show served as the launching pad for him being cast as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future trilogy) and Facts of Life (May 10).

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!