Alan Jackson first announced he was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which has affected his performance abilities, a few years ago. The country music artist revealed whether or not he plans to continue making music amid his health battle.

What Is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease?

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is “a group of inherited disorders that cause nerve damage,” per Mayo Clinic. The damage mostly occurs in the person’s arms or legs. Symptoms include “loss of sensation and muscle contractions,” “difficulty walking” and “foot deformities.”

What Has Alan Jackson Said About His Health Battle?

Alan was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease more than a decade ago, but he decided to reveal his condition to viewers on Today in September 2021.

“I’ve been reluctant to talk about this publicly and to my fans, but it’s been a while and it’s starting to affect my performance on stage a little bit where I don’t feel comfortable,” he said during an interview with Jenna Bush Hager. “I just wanted the fans and the public to know if they’ve come to see me in the last few years or if they come to see me in the future if I play anymore, what’s going on.”

The “Good Time” singer’s late father, paternal grandfather and older sister also suffered from the degenerative nerve condition.

“It’s not going to kill me. It’s not deadly,” he continued. “But it’s related [to] muscular dystrophy and Parkinson’s disease.”

Alan found comfort from his loyal fan base in coming forward with his diagnosis.

“In some ways, it’s a relief because I was starting to get so self-conscious up there, about stumbling around,” he said. “And it just made me nervous up there trying to keep my balance. And I look pitiful. So I think it’ll be good for me now to get it out in the open, and so if anybody’s curious why I don’t walk right, that’s why.”

Is Alan Jackson Retiring From Country Music?

Despite his condition, Alan has not announced any plans to retire from the music industry. In February 2023, he joined his eldest daughter, Mattie Jackson, on an episode of her podcast, “In Joy Life With Mattie Jackson,” to discuss his future in the country music genre.

“Yes. I would hope so,” he said when asked if he plans to release more music in the future. “I mean, I may not have toured much, but, like I said, the creative part jumps out every now and then.”

The Grand Ole Opry member went on to say that he is “always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies” and teased “some more music to come.”

In November 2023, Alan attended the CMA Awards. The songwriter took the stage to perform a tribute to late singer Jimmy Buffett, singing “Margaritaville” with the Zac Brown Band. “RIP, my friend,” Alan wrote on Instagram following news of Buffett’s death from a rare form of skin cancer on September 1, 2023.